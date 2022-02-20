ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Pens leader says Ruhwedel ‘unbelievable’ as he gets 2-year extension

By Jeff Hathhorn
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Pens have a number of players hitting free agency after the season, Saturday they locked up one of them.

A two-year contract for 31-year-old defenseman Chad Ruhwedel worth $800,000 a season.  Ruhwedel scored his first goal of the season the night Sidney Crosby got number 500, adding five assists and a plus six in 47 games this season (career high).

"Chad exemplifies what it means to be a teammate," said Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall in a statement released by the team. "His work ethic and positive attitude never wavers and we are happy he will be a part of our team for the next couple of years."

Ruhwedel averages 1:38 of shorthanded time per game, which is third among team defensemen.  He’s played in every game yet committed only two penalties.

“He’s been unbelievable for us the last many years,” said Pens alternate captain Kris Letang this week about Ruhwedel.  “He’s been an awesome guy in the locker room.  He’s a guy that brings a great attitude every day.”

“He works his (butt) off, every single practice.  He’s been in-and-out of the lineup over the past few years.  This year he has a chance to prove he can be in there.  Play big minutes and play an important role.”

Ruhwedel won a Stanley Cup with the Pens in 2017 playing in 18 playoff games.  He’s a native of San Diego and started as an undrafted free agent with the Sabres after a three-year career at UMass-Lowell.  The 5’11” defenseman has played in 234 career NHL games with eight goals and 25 assists.

