ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Bay Ferry receives federal grant for all electric vessel

By David Welch
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bb1XZ_0eJgx3gz00

The San Francisco Bay Ferry has been awarded a $3.4 million federal grant to go towards a zero emissions all electric ferry.

The all electric ferry will cover underserved areas like Mission Bay and Treasure Island. The Mission Bay area is home to the Chase Center, Oracle Park and one of UCSF Medical Campuses. The new all electric vessel is designed to address growing demand in these new development areas.

"That waterfront is growing rapidly so we want to make sure we are doing every we can," Seamus Murphy, Executive Director of San Francisco Bay Ferry told KCBS Radio.

Norway and Sweden have an all electric ferry system but Murphy said that this is a new technology for ferries, especially in North America.

"We don't want travelers in the Bay Area to make compromises in terms of travel time," he said. "So, this ferry will go as fast as any other vessel in our fleet."

The design and construction will begin in the next few months and the new ferry is expected to launch in 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Oracle Park#Mission Bay#Travel Time#The Chase Center#Ucsf Medical Campuses#Kcbs Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy