San Francisco Bay Ferry receives federal grant for all electric vessel

The San Francisco Bay Ferry has been awarded a $3.4 million federal grant to go towards a zero emissions all electric ferry.

The all electric ferry will cover underserved areas like Mission Bay and Treasure Island. The Mission Bay area is home to the Chase Center, Oracle Park and one of UCSF Medical Campuses. The new all electric vessel is designed to address growing demand in these new development areas.

"That waterfront is growing rapidly so we want to make sure we are doing every we can," Seamus Murphy, Executive Director of San Francisco Bay Ferry told KCBS Radio.

Norway and Sweden have an all electric ferry system but Murphy said that this is a new technology for ferries, especially in North America.

"We don't want travelers in the Bay Area to make compromises in terms of travel time," he said. "So, this ferry will go as fast as any other vessel in our fleet."

The design and construction will begin in the next few months and the new ferry is expected to launch in 2024.