Better Health-Related QOL Outcomes With Nivolumab/Cabozantinib Endure in RCC Compared to Sunitinib

By Jackie Collins
targetedonc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3-year analysis of updated data from the phase 3 CheckMAte 9ER trial shows the better health-related quality of life outcomes for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma on nivolumab plus cabozantinib. At an almost 3-year median follow-up, health-related quality-of-life (QOL) scores were improved or maintained over time among...

www.targetedonc.com

