The 25 richest rock stars

One of the most striking trends in rock stardom these days is the return of male dandyism, spearheaded by Harry Styles. Lil Nas X and Tyler the Creator are committed to fashion as a big part of their personae, but in the case of Styles it does not feel like a costume. Pearls and an angora sweater seem subtle enough to be relatable.
Robin Roberts often shares glimpses of her personal life away from Good Morning America on social media, and most recently posted a look at her snow-covered garden in Connecticut, where she lives during the weekends with her long-term partner Amber Laign. However, while fans know a lot about the star,...
Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
Jamal Edwards, a prominent music personality in the British Music Industry, has passed away yesterday, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Known for popularizing Grime and rap music in the country, Edwards has also launched the careers of several British musicians and artists, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, and Skepta. BBC...
After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
Angelina Jolie suffers again for love, as rumors of infidelity of The Weeknd after coming to light a series of images where the singer is seen kissing with the DJ simi khadra last weekend in Las Vegas. Although Angelina Jolie had given what to talk about being the target of...
Following his retirement from snowboarding, Shaun White followed his girlfriend Nina Dobrev’s advice and finally started a bucket list of things he wanted to do now with his free time. Just one week after the three-time Olympic gold medalist officially completed his last run, the 35-year-old revealed that it...
More than just a major movie star, Tom Hanks is a national treasure. Indeed, when the actor isn’t taking the lead in award-winning films, he’s improvising to audiences in Los Angeles playhouses, helping people find their lost possessions, reminding folks about the importance of voting, and engaging in a variety of philanthropic endeavors.
Soulja Boy really has been telling em over the past week about his views on Kanye West but in a new Instagram Story, he’s now insisted the pair “is all good.”. It all kicked off months ago when the rapper found his verse had been left off Ye’s Donda. Soulja Boy made his frustration clear, while Ye responded by calling his verse “trash.”
Robin Roberts has revealed she reached a major milestone about her time on Good Morning America, and fans and co-workers alike have inundated her comments with support. The GMA star took to Instagram to acknowledge that it has been nearly a decade since she made her long-awaited return to the beloved morning show after recuperating from her bone marrow transplant.
Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at all the celebrities — actors, actresses, musicians, politicians and more — who are turning 80 this year… Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Carole King — who's the subject of the Broadway production "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" and has twice been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as both a songwriter and a performer — celebrates her 80th birthday on Feb. 9.
If you grew up going to church, your image of an organist probably doesn't involve punk-rock muscle shirts, a modified mohawk hairstyle or glittery high-heeled boots. But that's what Cameron Carpenter presented to the world when he burst upon the classical music scene 16 years ago. Fresh out of New York's Juilliard School, he astounded the organ-savvy with his skills and imagination, and his iconoclastic persona made him a pop culture phenomenon as he toured the great concert halls.
Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.
Since the beginning of time (or since humans have been able to write, at least) people have been obsessed with the idea of the end of the world. As far back as 66 A.D., when a Jewish sect called the Essenes declared that Jesus’ second coming was imminent, religious and cultural groups have been predicting the apocalypse. Sometimes, these predictions are based on a deity’s return, other times wars or plagues are the driving factors behind the divinations. Regardless of what they believe the initiating event will be, it’s no stretch to say that generations of people have demonstrated a morbid fascination with the destruction of earth and life as we know it.
The midwinter opera is always a time for Madison Opera to innovate and this year it innovated by not staging an opera. “She Loves Me,” which played to pretty much full houses over the weekend, is a Broadway play, based on a movie, which, in turn, was based on a play, pretty much a romantic comedy with dark overtones.
The sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver returns to the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 10, with another mind-blowing lineup of legendary artists. The 2022 headliners include Keith Richards & the X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples, Hozier, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe,...
Kanye West’s fans are “furious” as the rapper failed to release Donda 2 on 22 February. The 44-year-old rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, announced in January that his 11th studio album would be released on “22/2/22”.However, the album did not appear online at midnight as expected. Almost a month after making the initial announcement, Ye had revealed that his new album would “only” be released on his “own” Stem Player platform.According to reports, Ye also turned down a $100m deal with Apple for the release of his new album.On Tuesday (22 February), the “Follow...
The willingness to be vulnerable, a key trait of artists, can help us champion more innovative and creative mindsets. Research shows that when we rely on the power of relatedness and acceptance without threats, we are more likely to achieve our goals. Putting purpose first, embracing discomfort, and committing to...
There’s an abundance of ways we can show someone that we love them. Love languages come in many different forms: physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, gift giving and quality time, to name a few. And while many of us would love to receive a bunch of flowers or even a box of Hotel Chocolat truffles (hint, hint), Kourtney Kardashian has opted for a different approach to showing her love – and that comes in the form of getting Travis Barker’s initials stamped on her fingertips.
