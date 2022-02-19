ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 25 richest rock stars

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock icons have always had a significant impact on society, whether through their poetic songwriting, innovative guitar techniques, catchy melodies, or powerful stage presence. The stardom that comes with a highly successful music career often leads to...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

Robert Palmer Was the O.G. Sharp-Dressed Rock Star

One of the most striking trends in rock stardom these days is the return of male dandyism, spearheaded by Harry Styles. Lil Nas X and Tyler the Creator are committed to fashion as a big part of their personae, but in the case of Styles it does not feel like a costume. Pearls and an angora sweater seem subtle enough to be relatable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Stars#Music Industry#Rock Band#Celebrity Net Worth
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Channel 3000

Every Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to first

More than just a major movie star, Tom Hanks is a national treasure. Indeed, when the actor isn’t taking the lead in award-winning films, he’s improvising to audiences in Los Angeles playhouses, helping people find their lost possessions, reminding folks about the importance of voting, and engaging in a variety of philanthropic endeavors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

Soulja Boy reveals wild text exchange with Kanye West

Soulja Boy really has been telling em over the past week about his views on Kanye West but in a new Instagram Story, he’s now insisted the pair “is all good.”. It all kicked off months ago when the rapper found his verse had been left off Ye’s Donda. Soulja Boy made his frustration clear, while Ye responded by calling his verse “trash.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts makes fans emotional with remarkable revelation about time with GMA

Robin Roberts has revealed she reached a major milestone about her time on Good Morning America, and fans and co-workers alike have inundated her comments with support. The GMA star took to Instagram to acknowledge that it has been nearly a decade since she made her long-awaited return to the beloved morning show after recuperating from her bone marrow transplant.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Carole King, plus more stars turning 80 in 2022

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at all the celebrities — actors, actresses, musicians, politicians and more — who are turning 80 this year… Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Carole King — who's the subject of the Broadway production "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" and has twice been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as both a songwriter and a performer — celebrates her 80th birthday on Feb. 9.
CELEBRITIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rock star of the pipe organ Cameron Carpenter returns to the road in Minneapolis

If you grew up going to church, your image of an organist probably doesn't involve punk-rock muscle shirts, a modified mohawk hairstyle or glittery high-heeled boots. But that's what Cameron Carpenter presented to the world when he burst upon the classical music scene 16 years ago. Fresh out of New York's Juilliard School, he astounded the organ-savvy with his skills and imagination, and his iconoclastic persona made him a pop culture phenomenon as he toured the great concert halls.
Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish looks unrecognisable in latest Instagram

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.
CELEBRITIES
Channel 3000

15 of the best post-apocalyptic TV shows

Since the beginning of time (or since humans have been able to write, at least) people have been obsessed with the idea of the end of the world. As far back as 66 A.D., when a Jewish sect called the Essenes declared that Jesus’ second coming was imminent, religious and cultural groups have been predicting the apocalypse. Sometimes, these predictions are based on a deity’s return, other times wars or plagues are the driving factors behind the divinations. Regardless of what they believe the initiating event will be, it’s no stretch to say that generations of people have demonstrated a morbid fascination with the destruction of earth and life as we know it.
Channel 3000

Wineke: Madison Opera goers say “Same to You,” for “She Loves Me.”

The midwinter opera is always a time for Madison Opera to innovate and this year it innovated by not staging an opera. “She Loves Me,” which played to pretty much full houses over the weekend, is a Broadway play, based on a movie, which, in turn, was based on a play, pretty much a romantic comedy with dark overtones.
MADISON, WI
iheart.com

Love Rocks NYC Returns For Sixth Annual Star-Studded Benefit For GLWD

The sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver returns to the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 10, with another mind-blowing lineup of legendary artists. The 2022 headliners include Keith Richards & the X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples, Hozier, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe,...
The Independent

‘Where is Donda 2?’: Fans left waiting as Kanye West fails to release new album on 22/2/22

Kanye West’s fans are “furious” as the rapper failed to release Donda 2 on 22 February. The 44-year-old rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, announced in January that his 11th studio album would be released on “22/2/22”.However, the album did not appear online at midnight as expected. Almost a month after making the initial announcement, Ye had revealed that his new album would “only” be released on his “own” Stem Player platform.According to reports, Ye also turned down a $100m deal with Apple for the release of his new album.On Tuesday (22 February), the “Follow...
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

Nurture Your Creative Mindset Like a Rock Star

The willingness to be vulnerable, a key trait of artists, can help us champion more innovative and creative mindsets. Research shows that when we rely on the power of relatedness and acceptance without threats, we are more likely to achieve our goals. Putting purpose first, embracing discomfort, and committing to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Cosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian just professed her love for Travis Barker in the most Kardashian way

There’s an abundance of ways we can show someone that we love them. Love languages come in many different forms: physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, gift giving and quality time, to name a few. And while many of us would love to receive a bunch of flowers or even a box of Hotel Chocolat truffles (hint, hint), Kourtney Kardashian has opted for a different approach to showing her love – and that comes in the form of getting Travis Barker’s initials stamped on her fingertips.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy