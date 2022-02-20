ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Bobcat Women's Basketball Has Successful Final Home Game

By Alex Eschelman
KULR8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana State Women's Basketball beat Southern Utah 65-47 on Saturday...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
ValleyCentral

McAllen Memorial Twins Win Medals at State Wrestling Tourney

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Memorial twin sisters Eternity and Serenity De La Garza entered the UIL State Wrestling Tournament as regional champions. The juniors made it back home with medals around their necks. Serenity, who wrestled in the Class 5A 138-pound division, took first place. She finished the season undefeated, but felt her perfect […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Bobcats#Southern Utah#Vikings#Bobcat Women#Worthington Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater men's basketball: Lambert helps Warhawks avenge losses to River Falls

WHITEWATER The only thing better than a revenge victory is a revenge victory that keeps your team’s season going. That’s what the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team found out Tuesday night, avenging two regular-season losses to UW-River Falls with a dominating 72-49 victory in a quarterfinal of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament at Kachel Gymnasium. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
WREG

Chandler leads Vols to win at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee to an 80-61 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi made 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 14 points, and Victor Bailey Jr. added 11 points for Tennessee. Javon Pickett led Missouri with 16 points, and Kobe Brown had 12 points […]
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy