Mean Green guard Perry sinks buzzer beater to beat UAB

Buy Now North Texas won a Conference USA game over UAB on Saturday in Birmingham, 58-57. Courtesy/UNT Sports Information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — North Texas’ Tylor Perry sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds left in the game to give the Mean Green a decisive 58-57 lead over UAB Saturday afternoon at Bartow Arena.

Perry finished with a game-high 25 points. The game-winning 3-pointer was his sixth 3-pointer on the day — a career-high for the newcomer from Fort Coffee, Oklahoma.

“This was a team win,” Perry said. “We had lots of guys step up in key moments. It wasn’t just me. When some guys had rough patches — I had those moments — someone else stepped up. That’s a sign of a great team.

“I knew it was going in the moment I released it,” Perry added about his shot.

The win is UNT’s 12th in a row and its 18th win in its last 19 games.

The Blazers (20-7, 10-4 C-USA) entered Saturday two games behind the conference leading Mean Green and had won 15 straight at Bartow Arena.

UNT (20-4, 13-1 C-USA) is now 8-0 in road games this season and just one of two teams in the nation who hasn’t lost a road game. No. 1 Gonzaga is the other.

“We’re locked in as a team,” Perry said. “I’m proud oof these guys. It’s not easy to win on the road.”

This is the 12th time North Texas has eclipsed the 20-win mark and the fourth time in fifth-year head coach Grant McCasland’s tenure.