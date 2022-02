Stock photo of police lights. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

DAYTON — One person was taken to an area hospital after an accident at the Shell station on Stanely Ave in Dayton.

Two medics were called to the scene, and at least one person was transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 6 p.m., according to dispatch records.

We are working to learn the extent of their injuries and what may have caused the accident.

©2022 Cox Media Group