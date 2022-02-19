Gas Prices In LA County Reach Record High For 14th Time

In the 1940s, Secret Scientific Shenanigans Were Quickly Squashed by Hanford Management. There is a lot of nuclear waste buried in our backyard on the Hanford Site, which sits about 25 miles from Richland, and as most everyone in the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area know, Hanford was constructed to produce plutonium, plutonium that was used to develop the bombs that ended World War II. Post-war plutonium production ramped up in the 1950s during the Cold War and the nuclear arms race with Russia. In the late 1980s, production ceased and the cleanup era began.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO