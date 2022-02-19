ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Gas Prices In LA County Reach Record High For 14th Time

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CNS) – There is no slow down in sight in the surge at the pump. Gas prices in Los Angeles County reached a record high for the 14th time in 16 days, continuing to take a toll...

CBS LA

Southern California Seeing Record High Gas Prices; Here’s Why

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — International tensions, in part, are causing pain at the pump as gas prices were at a record high on Sunday. AAA reports that the statewide average price of regular, unleaded was $4.73 per gallon in Los Angeles County. Other counties were experiencing similar highs including Orange County at $4.76 per gallon; Inland Empire at $4.71 per gallon; and Ventura County at $4.78 per gallon. Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for AAA, says there are several reasons why gas prices are spiking. “The first is the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine which is putting upward pressure on the...
