CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill cutting personal income tax rates by 10% in a 76-20 vote Friday. House Bill 4007 now heads to the Senate. If passed into law as it currently reads, the bill would implement a 10% reduction to current income tax rates Jan. 1, 2023. If the state ends the fiscal year with a surplus, the bill would establish a fund that takes 50% of that surplus and puts it toward further cuts to the income tax rate.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 DAYS AGO