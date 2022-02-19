ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Slams Michele Tafoya’s ‘Hot Trash’ Views on Race (Video)

By Harper Lambert
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tiffany Cross, host of MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection,” took former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya to task over her views on race and critical race theory. In recent appearances on shows like “The View,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and Megyn Kelly’s YouTube channel, Tafoya questioned why skin color “matters” and stated that Colin...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 464

the Lt
2d ago

before anyone judgess Michell Tofoya by msnbcs mixed slant, take a quick listen to her message. she calls for unity. not division. why does msnbc call that racism??

Reply(68)
159
Peter Pickering
2d ago

wow , hate much lady !! you really need to dial it back a little ... you were border line going totally Joy Reid on her. You can't carry on a conversation without your race card , your racial biget side is showing. You make money because your black , they put you on for color equality only !! so who has the privilege ??

Reply(40)
95
Vanilla Soul
2d ago

msdnc like the clinton news network love to stir the racial stew . Let me look around my world , and be advised I am neither rich or famous . I see successful people of all cultures and colors , I see hard working people of all cultures and colors. I also see those who want everything given to them for doing absolutely nothing , of all colors and cultures. Media plays a big role in the whining declining of America , it seems when it convienant for someone to use color or culture as a crutch certain media slugs are prepared to chime in . I respect Tofoya and I agree with her take , why , what does color have to do with it ?.

Reply(23)
45
Related
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Tucker Carlson With A Fox News Crossover For The Ages

Jimmy Kimmel spotted the latest obsession in right-wing circles: crack pipes. “Now, Joe Biden is giving out free crack pipes to Black people,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said this week as he and others deliberately distorted a planned harm reduction program. But the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host found...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Incoming CNN host Jemele Hill attacks Michele Tafoya for caring about 'made-up' critical race theory

Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya's views opposing critical race theory. The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a White supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the radical left-wing policy in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg's replacement on The View revealed following suspension over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been temporarily suspended from ABC's The View in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust. Her two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Tuesday. In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Brian Williams reportedly turning down CBS Evening News' anchor job makes sense since nightly news programs are no longer influential

"Putting aside the current standing of CBS News — and any internal drama possibly at play — the idea that anyone would turn down a network news anchor spot would be laughable not so long ago," says Colby Hall, in reaction to a report by CNN's Oliver Darcy that CBS offered its network news anchor job to the former NBC Nightly News anchor. "But it’s clear that Brian Williams does not want to become the next Jeff Glor. Oh, you don’t know that name? He was the one-time CBS Evening News host that was replaced by O’Donnell. He now continues to live in relative anonymity despite an impressive career, journalistic bona fides, and holding such a prestigious position. And that’s precisely the issue: the straight reporting of the big three nightly news programs wields just a fraction of the influence boasted by the partisan opinion pumped out by the big three cable news networks — including MSNBC, which Williams just left. Yes, the network evening news anchors still draw considerably more viewers than Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow. But if an elected official wants to make 'news,' speak directly to a similar-minded constituency, or get noticed by the press, their first choice is cable, not network news." Hall adds: "Think about the last time a network news show created content shook the nation. It was likely Lester Holt’s interview with former President Donald Trump that revealed why he fired FBI director James Comey. That was more than four years ago. Network news is in a pretty significant slump."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Michele Tafoya
Person
Jemele Hill
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Liz Cheney
Popculture

Dr. Oz Slams 'The View', Oprah Winfrey in Alleged Leaked Campaign Event Audio

Dr. Mehmet Oz doesn't have much to say in response to The View host's comments regarding his run for office –– only that he believes they aren't supporting his political campaign because he's running as a Republican. According to audio recorded at a recent event of his, which was obtained by Radar Online, the TV personality brushed off the comments made about his recent political venture.
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

MSNBC reveals Brian Williams' replacement

MSNBC has officially selected a new 11 p.m. host after Brian Williams' departure from the network. MSNBC President Rashida Jones confirmed in an internal memo on Thursday that Stephanie Ruhle will be the new host of The 11th Hour, the show formerly anchored by Williams, per Mediaite. Ruhle currently anchors Stephanie Ruhle Reports at 9 a.m. ET, and has been with MSNBC since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Black People#Nbc#Police Brutality#Tiffany Cross#Republican#Crt#Fox News
Fox News

Rachel Maddow on hiatus leaves MSNBC 'lost at sea,' critics say

Rachel Maddow has been in a league of her own as MSNBC's biggest star, whose viewership far exceeds any of her colleagues. Monday marks the beginning of her hiatus from primetime as she pursues various projects including podcasts and even a film collaboration with Ben Stiller and Lorne Michaels, telling viewers last week she will return in April but will make occasional appearances on MSNBC, including for the network's coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address in March.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Bromance over? Don Lemon slams former CNN bestie Chris Cuomo for breaking ‘journalistic standards’

The years-long bromance between CNN’s Don Lemon and former colleague Chris Cuomo is in trouble. Lemon turned on his old network pal on Monday, as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar fielded questions during an in-house town hall from disgruntled CNN staffers who are depressed and angry that CNN’s now-former boss, Jeff Zucker, was forced to step down last week.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tucker Carlson under fire for ferocious attack on Meghan and Harry: ‘Annoying fake duchess and brain-dead husband’

Tucker Carlson has again come under attack for remarks about Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.On Wednesday, the Fox News anchor told viewers of his Tucker Carlson Tonight show that the duchess was “fake” and her husband “brain dead”.It followed calls from the royal couple for Spotify to address the “serious harms” that spreading false Covid information can cause, amid wider complaints about vaccine-sceptic views expressed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.Both Markle and her husband, as well as Joe Rogan, have million dollar contracts with the audio platform. “We have continued to express...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy