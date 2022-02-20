ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

3 displaced after cooking fire destroys Hillsboro home

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three people are displaced from their Hillsboro home after what started as a cooking fire turned into a one-alarm house fire around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The residents moved the fire out onto the deck where it ignited combustible materials. The fire spread from the deck to the attic.

A neighbor called 911 saying 15-foot flames were coming from the back of the home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uu37J_0eJgtUlb00
    Three people are displaced from their Hillsboro home after what started as a cooking fire turned into a one-alarm house fire around 8:30 p.m. Friday (Hillsboro Fire and Rescue).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SFlR_0eJgtUlb00
    and found a dog uninjured that was missing after the fire. Everyone inside, including other pets were able to escape safely (Hillsboro Fire and Rescue).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9GAg_0eJgtUlb00
    Three people are displaced from their Hillsboro home after what started as a cooking fire turned into a one-alarm house fire around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The residents moved the fire out onto the deck where it ignited combustible materials. The fire spread from the deck to the attic (Hillsboro Fire and Rescue).

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and found a dog uninjured that was missing after the fire. Everyone inside, including other pets, were able to escape safely.

Public safety chaplains were also there to connect the residents to Red Cross services.

In total, three adults and three pets were displaced by the fire.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue says when you have a cooking fire at home, the best thing to do is put a lid on the pot to smother the flames, then turn off the power source and leave it on the stove.

