Springfield, MA

Local residents get early start on spring gardening prep

By Sy Becker
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP )- It felt a lot like spring this past week in western Massachusetts but the temperatures have dropped back down.

Many gardeners took advantage of the warm weather this past week heading to Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield. Some stocking up on supplies and getting ready for spring to officially arrive next month.

Nalini Benoit, an employee at the Six Acres Garden Center told 22News, “More people came in, we sold a lot of everything you need, and it’s the perfect time to get started.”

The 22News Storm Team predicts this recent cold weather is here to stay, for a little while, before things warm up again.

