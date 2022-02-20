ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, NJ

Cops: Williamstown, NJ, Woman Hit Worker on Route 42, Charged With DWI

By Chris Coleman
 3 days ago
Authorities say a woman from Williamstown is facing charges, including DWI, after she allegedly hit a construction worker on Route 42 Friday night and...

