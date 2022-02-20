ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mutationem meets 2D and 3D in a pixel cyberpunk world

By Addin
gamingideology.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Lightning Games and developer ThinkingStars have announced that the action-adventure game ANNO: Mutationem, powered by PlayStation China Hero Project, is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC Steam on March 17. the...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

Meet the French Designer Creating Fantastical Objects Through 3D Printing

In Audrey Large’s Rotterdam studio, a fleet of small 3D printers slowly bring her ideas from digital files into physical reality. “It’s all about how matter is fluid,” says the French designer of her practice, in which drawings on paper, images “sculpted” in animation programs, and tangible objects exist in no hierarchical order. “3D printing is just a means to bring the files I have—the images I produce—into our material realm.” Large began exploring these ideas in her 2017 graduation project at Design Academy Eindhoven. But it was her solo exhibition last September at Milan’s Nilufar Gallery that got the design world’s attention. Titled “Some Vibrant Things,” the ambitious array of tables, shelves, bowls, vases, and even a functioning fountain was printed in a shimmering thermoplastic polyester called PLA and looked like a mirage. “There’s always tension in what I do, in what the viewer is facing,” she explains of this What am I seeing? effect. “Yes, they look digital, but that’s because they look unreal.” She’s been busy ever since: A new version of her Meta (tower) shelves is now being fabricated alongside an eight-foot outdoor sculpture that is destined for the 2022 Floriade Horticultural World Expo in the Netherlands. (Large works must be printed in pieces, then assembled.) She’s excited to place one of her works in nature for the first time. “It’s a different relationship between the work and the environment,” she muses. “A new kind of contrast.” audreylarge.com —Hannah Martin.
DESIGN
Digital Camera World

Google Pixel 6: Most complained about mobile phone in the world!

Everyone knows that when you buy technology that turns out to be insanely frustrating the best call of action is to tell everyone else what you’re going through, right? That’s how, by analyzing thousands of tweets, the guys over at Electronics Hub were able to develop a complaint detection tool, monitoring tweets mentioning popular tech products and giving each gadget a score based on the percentage of tweets that feature a complaint.
CELL PHONES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CDS Visual Announces Partable: A New SaaS Aftermarket Solution For 2D/3D Spare Parts Search By Serial Number

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS Visual, a leader in visualization and CPQ solutions, announced the launch of a groundbreaking new eCommerce offering: Partable. Partable is a turnkey, SAAS solution that easily adds bill of material (BOM) and serial number search capabilities across virtually all the leading digital shopping platforms. With this solution, manufacturers and distributors can solve one of the most pressing eCommerce problems: searchability.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

World’s smallest .56-micron pixel heralds the end of camera bumps

Measuring just .56 microns, Omnivision has developed the world’s smallest pixel for smartphone cameras. This is more than a mere scientific achievement, it’s a major breakthrough that will have meaningful consequences for smartphones in the near future by allowing manufacturers to increase camera resolution without increasing size. Yes,...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy