Basketball

Oklahoma State edges Kansas State in overtime

JC Post
 3 days ago

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Avery Anderson III scored 20 points and his 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in overtime served as the game...

thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater men's basketball: Lambert helps Warhawks avenge losses to River Falls

WHITEWATER The only thing better than a revenge victory is a revenge victory that keeps your team’s season going. That’s what the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team found out Tuesday night, avenging two regular-season losses to UW-River Falls with a dominating 72-49 victory in a quarterfinal of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament at Kachel Gymnasium. ...
247Sports

Oklahoma State extends offers to trio of 2023 edge rushers from Texas

A quartet of new offers were extended by Oklahoma State football to prospects in the 2023 recruiting class this weekend, including trio that went to a group talented edge rushers. All three recruits reside in Texas and are continuing to see a rise in their recruitment, with the Cowboys being the latest to join the process. Here is a look at the three new targets Oklahoma State is now pursuing.
Junction City, KS
