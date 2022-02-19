ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Photos From Ohio State’s 75-62 Loss To Iowa

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

Ohio State entered Saturday’s game against Iowa a perfect 11-0 at home this season but saw that streak come to an end with a 75-62 loss in Columbus. The Hawkeyes used a 17-4 second-half run to pull away from the Buckeyes after holding just a one-point lead at the break.

Freshman guard Malaki Branham paced Ohio State with 22 points while junior forward E.J. Liddell and senior forward Kyle Young were the only other Buckeyes in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray led all scorers with 25 points, including 20 in the first half on Saturday. His younger brother, Kris Murray, added 11 points while senior guard Jordan Bohannon scored 10 points.

The biggest differences in the game were Iowa’s 40 total rebounds, including 20 on the offensive side leading to 18 second-chance points, and Ohio State’s 14 turnovers.

The Buckeyes are back in action on Monday against Indiana, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. on FS1. That said, check out photos from the loss to the Hawkeyes below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoM5h_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HfU2_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNn8j_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuYcz_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIb2x_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366q3Y_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9oCy_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwhms_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWDL0_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udG6A_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6cyg_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCxz0_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmkIh_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wk5TO_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUdh3_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLR2d_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGLr7_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyboD_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8o1w_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Rkam_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTzMG_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4465DY_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzPuO_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3xD6_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vshbV_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3wRO_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qA5vR_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nenIX_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mgS9_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48V2Op_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCGAz_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlS1R_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRxdo_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBWQX_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuoSC_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FskdW_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7W0j_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gORmi_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMQfb_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWHeq_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRKMj_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUjC4_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTrd0_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZNu7_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCdfv_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iptde_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTEvx_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKKRT_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4Ghv_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEvht_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05atjU_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038SCu_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41asgC_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSzTR_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RinDN_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPFZU_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4SnM_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrQUa_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0daIf6_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5lzX_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXJmT_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQPVt_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Uu0V_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ocwo_0eJgs9js00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFfmC_0eJgs9js00

