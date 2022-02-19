Photos From Ohio State’s 75-62 Loss To Iowa

Ohio State entered Saturday’s game against Iowa a perfect 11-0 at home this season but saw that streak come to an end with a 75-62 loss in Columbus. The Hawkeyes used a 17-4 second-half run to pull away from the Buckeyes after holding just a one-point lead at the break.

Freshman guard Malaki Branham paced Ohio State with 22 points while junior forward E.J. Liddell and senior forward Kyle Young were the only other Buckeyes in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray led all scorers with 25 points, including 20 in the first half on Saturday. His younger brother, Kris Murray, added 11 points while senior guard Jordan Bohannon scored 10 points.

The biggest differences in the game were Iowa’s 40 total rebounds, including 20 on the offensive side leading to 18 second-chance points, and Ohio State’s 14 turnovers.

The Buckeyes are back in action on Monday against Indiana, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. on FS1. That said, check out photos from the loss to the Hawkeyes below:

