MATCHDAY: Man U visits Leeds, Bayern out to make amends

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester United can open up a four-point gap in the race for the final Champions League qualification spot by beating fierce rival Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League. Fourth-place Man United is a point ahead of West Ham and...

MATCHDAY: Man U at Atletico in CL; Liverpool plays in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. The final two first-leg matches in the last 16 see Atletico Madrid host Manchester United and Ajax travel to Benfica. Three of the teams are former European champions — the exception being Atletico, whose title ambitions have been repeatedly thwarted by Cristiano Ronaldo mainly during his time at Real Madrid but also at Juventus. Now at United, Ronaldo is still scoring freely in the competition. He netted in all five of the group-stage games he played. The Champions League is both teams’ final hope of major silverware this season, with Atletico’s title defense in Spain in tatters and United fighting simply to finish fourth in the English Premier League. Atletico hasn’t lost any of its 14 home matches in the knockout stage of the Champions League since 1997. Fuelling Ajax’s run of six wins from six in the group stage was Sebastien Haller, who scored in each of the games — only Ronaldo has achieved that before — and is the competition’s leading scorer with 10. Benfica is playing in the knockout stage for the first time since 2017 while Ajax is at this stage for just the second time since 2006. The other time was in 2019 when the Dutch team got to the semifinals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Champions League top scorer Haller leads Ajax at Benfica

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Sébastien Haller can add to his scoring run in the Champions League when Ajax plays at Portuguese club Benifca in the opening leg of their round-of-16 tie on Wednesday. Haller became the first man to score 10 goals in his first six games in...
UEFA
Leeds 2-4 Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Manchester United’s nine league goals against Leeds this season is the most they’ve ever scored in a single league campaign against the Whites. This was the fourth time Leeds have conceded more than four goals in a Premier League game this season – no side has done so more often so far this term (also Newcastle and Norwich City).
PREMIER LEAGUE
MATCHDAY: Celta hosts Levante; Napoli at Cagliari

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Celta Vigo hosts Levante with the visitors boosted by a stunning 1-0 win at defending champion Atlético Madrid in the previous round for only its second victory in the Spanish league this season. The result still left Levante in a tough fight to avoid relegation as it remained last and 10 points from safety. Celta sits midtable after losing only one of its last eight league matches — 1-0 at Real Sociedad last month. The team coached by Eduardo Coudet has won three straight at home, with its last loss at Balaídos Stadium coming against Valencia in early December. Celta has kept a clean sheet in three of its last four matches, and in 10 of its 24 league games this season.
UEFA
Aaronson scores in consecutive league games for RB Salzburg

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored in consecutive Austrian Bundesliga matches for the first time, getting a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time Sunday in first-place RB Salzburg's 2-0 victory over second-place Wolfsberg. Luka Sučić put the hosts ahead in the third minute of stoppage time.
SOCCER
Pefok reaches 20 goals, scores for 3rd straight game

American Jordan Pefok reached 20 goals in a season for the first time, scoring for the third straight game to help Young Boys draw 2-2 at Grasshoppers on Sunday in the Swiss Super League. Pefok converted a penalty kick in the 53rd minute to put Young Boys ahead 1-0. A...
SOCCER
Forward Dom Dwyer signs 2-year deal with Atlanta of MLS

ATLANTA (AP) — Dom Dwyer agreed to a two-year contract with Atlanta of Major League Soccer on Tuesday, a deal that includes team options for 2024 and '25. The 31-year-old forward spent last year with Toronto following four seasons with Orlando's MLS team. He played for Kansas City from 2012-17.
MLS
Roy Keane completes U-turn on Man United's Fred after his goal against Leeds, admitting the midfielder HAS 'improved his end-product' since ex-Red Devils skipper said: 'Anyone who thinks he's good enough is living in cuckoo land!'

Roy Keane completed a U-turn on Manchester United midfielder Fred on Sunday after scathing criticism of the Brazilian back in November. Fred came on as a second-half substitute for United against Leeds on Sunday and, with the score deadlocked at 2-2, scored a crucial third with a smart near-post finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE

