Amir Khan Vs. Kell Brook Undercard Results: Former Olympic Bronze Medalist Frazer Clarke Stomps Jake Darnell

Some say he dragged his heels, while others claim he may have been engaging in a bit of psychological warfare. Either way, longtime heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has finally signed a contract to face defending WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury April 23d at Wembley Stadium in London. Although the fight between the two Brits isn’t going to be considered a huge international event, there’s no doubt the bout will be quite the big deal in Britain itself. And why wouldn’t it be? Whyte has been desperate to get a title shot for years. What’s more, he earned his chance by impressively coming back and besting fellow contender Alexander Povetkin last year after Povetkin had knocked him out in their previous meeting.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO