The tributes continued to pour in on Sunday for Emile "The Cat" Francis, the former Rangers player, coach and general manager who died on Saturday at the age of 95. Former Ranger Adam Graves, as part of a trio of statements released by the team, said: "I am saddened to hear of the passing of Emile Francis, who was one of the finest gentlemen I’ve had the opportunity to meet. Emile’s love for hockey and the Rangers were apparent from the moment you met him. ‘The Cat’ was one of the greatest ambassadors the Rangers have had throughout their history, and his impact on growing the game of hockey in New York will continue to live on for generations to come."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO