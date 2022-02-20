ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stateline Malamutes pull for a cause

By Nikelle Delgado
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A stateline event helping out the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin returned on Saturday.

The annual “Pooch Pull” took place in Janesville, and it was not a typical dog show. Dog showed just how strong they are by pulling a weighted cart over 16 feet in just one minutes.

Some have pulled over 4,000 pounds.

“It’s pretty cool, it’s a fun thing to get us out of the house and let them work the way they are bread to do,” said Tony Yarusso, competitor and member of The Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin. “So, this is the sort of thing that we do to give them a constructive outlet so they aren’t just going stir crazy in the house.”

Yarusso started having his dogs compete five years ago. Both Tuuli and Toivo have been top of their weight class, and Yarusso said that they use car tires to help them train.

“So we will go down to the park and just drag things back and forth for a little while in the grass, and you’re training them with treats and toys and things like that,” Yarusso said.

The Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin puts on ten weight-pull competitions a year, from October through March. There is a mix of different, bigger sized dogs that pull for the event.

“Mostly you’ll see Alaskan Malamutes here,” said Scott Bell, co-chairmen of the weight pull committee for The Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin. “You’ll also see Samoyed, some Siberian Huskies, and in the past we’ve had pit-bulls, Rottweilers and St. Bernards pulling with us.”

Bell said that any dog can join if they are willing to pull.

“We’ll probably go over 2000 pounds,” Bell said. “We’ve had pulls where we have gotten as high as 4,100 pounds, so these dogs are really strong.”

Yarusso said that it is a fun event for the dogs and their families.

“Got to get out and do something, whether it’s this, sledding or backpacking, and we get to let them earn awards as well for extra bragging rights, but mostly it’s about the dogs getting out and doing something fun,” Yarusso said.

All proceeds from the “Pooch Pull” will benefit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Residents can find more information on how to get their pooch involved in the “Pooch Pull” on the Humane Society’s website .

