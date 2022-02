College basketball fandom, when done correctly, should be weird. We forgot about that over the last couple years, but it’s starting to all come back here in the final stretch of February. The weirder the better this time of year. Weird is the joy of Auburn basketball fans with their new peacocking persona, and weird is the essence of what makes March Madness the best sporting event in the country. Stuff just gets weird, and so we take off work, and we fill out our brackets, and we watch the annual bloom of unpredictable, college-basketball quirkiness for an entire month in the springtime.

AUBURN, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO