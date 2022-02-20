More than 100 protestors arrested in Canada

OTTAWA, Can. (WTVO) — Police in Ottawa, Canada have arrested more than 100 people protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Scuffles broke out as police in riot gear moved in on Friday to crack down on the “Freedom Convoy.” Police said that some protesters assaulted officers and tried to take their weapons.

Authorities also started to tow away big rigs that were blocking one of the city’s major streets.

