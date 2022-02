An old saying has it that a ‘problem shared is a problem halved.' It’s a nice thought: Unload your burdens on someone else, and your load will be lighter. But is it true, in any scientific sense? And what about the other person? Do they go away more stressed than before? Is your gain their loss? I recently ran across a study from a few years back that beautifully tests the truth of this sentiment – and discovered something important for public speakers, or indeed anyone finding themselves in stressful situations.

5 DAYS AGO