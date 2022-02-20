Bicyclist hospitalized after collision in Iwilei on Oahu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bicyclist is fighting for his life after a collision in Iwilei Road on Oahu. It happened at about 5:50 p.m. Friday,...www.khon2.com
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bicyclist is fighting for his life after a collision in Iwilei Road on Oahu. It happened at about 5:50 p.m. Friday,...www.khon2.com
Sounds like case closed to me. Medical and damages caused by him are at his expense and a tough lesson that probably won't be learned.
Comments / 4