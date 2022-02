If you’re like me, you’re getting kind of used to the idea that spring is on the way. Two straight weeks of above average temperatures will do that. Well, the clock is ticking on the 40°+ temperatures and sunshine. With that in mind, enjoy Thursday’s mild and breezy weather. With clear skies overnight, it will be a chilly start as morning lows drop into the upper 20s. However, we will once again jump into the mid 40s for highs. That’s a little above average. Expect partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO