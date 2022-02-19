ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Opponent Preview: What to know about No. 4 NC State

By Anthony Alandt
Daily Orange
 3 days ago

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse’s recent slide resulted from poor shooting and a continued penetration of the 2-3 zone, allowing massive chunks of points in the paint to No. 23 Virginia Tech and Florida State. But the gauntlet of...

On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Dayton Daily News

Wright State at Detroit Mercy: What you need to know about Sunday’s game

About Wright State: The Raiders shot just three free throws, making two, in their win at Oakland on Friday. That matched their fewest attempts in a game in the Nagy era. They also went 3-of-3 on foul shots against Purdue Fort Wayne on Jan. 30. … The Grizzlies, who were 9 of 11 at the foul line, went 15 of 30 on 3′s. That’s the most treys allowed by Wright State since IUPUI went 15 of 29 on Feb. 16, 2020. … The Raiders had 17 offensive rebounds and only allowed six, essentially giving themselves 11 additional possessions. They’ve had only one game with more offensive boards this season, getting 19 at Youngstown State. … Calvin went 4 of 18 from the field and 2 of 10 from 3 against Oakland, but he was clutch down the stretch, getting a 3, a steal, a rebound and a game-sealing assist in the last 2:51. … The Raiders are 10-1 against Detroit Mercy under Nagy. The only loss was a 79-58 road defeat on Jan. 3, 2019. Davis was just a freshman but scored 48 points, going 10 of 15 on 3′s. They’ve kept him in check since then, including holding him to a season-low 15 points in a 90-59 home win Feb. 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Previewing Mississippi State men's basketball opponent South Carolina

GAME: Men's Basketball - Mississippi State at South Carolina. GAME LOCATION: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina. GAME TIPOFF: Tipoff time is 5:30 pm central time, Wednesday, February 23rd. TELEVISION: ESPNU Television Channel. SOUTH CAROLINA'S WEBSITE ADDRESS: Men's Basketball website link. SOUTH CAROLINA'S 2021/2022 RECORD: 16-10 overall and 7-7 in...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
On3.com

Preview: No. 4 NC State wrestling hosts No. 7 Virginia Tech

The most-anticipated match of the year for NC State wrestling, Virginia Tech wrestling and ACC wrestling has arrived (6 p.m., ACC Network). Finally. The Wolfpack and Hokies were supposed to square off Jan. 21 in Raleigh to kick off the conference wrestling season on ACC Network. However, Virginia Tech forfeited the match, and NC State technically wrapped up another ACC regular-season championship with a win over North Carolina Friday night with its third unbeaten conference campaign in the last five years.
RALEIGH, NC
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater men's basketball: Lambert helps Warhawks avenge losses to River Falls

WHITEWATER The only thing better than a revenge victory is a revenge victory that keeps your team’s season going. That’s what the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team found out Tuesday night, avenging two regular-season losses to UW-River Falls with a dominating 72-49 victory in a quarterfinal of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament at Kachel Gymnasium. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
