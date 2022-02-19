Opponent Preview: What to know about No. 4 NC State

About Wright State: The Raiders shot just three free throws, making two, in their win at Oakland on Friday. That matched their fewest attempts in a game in the Nagy era. They also went 3-of-3 on foul shots against Purdue Fort Wayne on Jan. 30. … The Grizzlies, who were 9 of 11 at the foul line, went 15 of 30 on 3′s. That’s the most treys allowed by Wright State since IUPUI went 15 of 29 on Feb. 16, 2020. … The Raiders had 17 offensive rebounds and only allowed six, essentially giving themselves 11 additional possessions. They’ve had only one game with more offensive boards this season, getting 19 at Youngstown State. … Calvin went 4 of 18 from the field and 2 of 10 from 3 against Oakland, but he was clutch down the stretch, getting a 3, a steal, a rebound and a game-sealing assist in the last 2:51. … The Raiders are 10-1 against Detroit Mercy under Nagy. The only loss was a 79-58 road defeat on Jan. 3, 2019. Davis was just a freshman but scored 48 points, going 10 of 15 on 3′s. They’ve kept him in check since then, including holding him to a season-low 15 points in a 90-59 home win Feb. 4.

