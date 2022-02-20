Charge dropped against murder suspect whose search, led to deadly officer-involved shooting with wrong man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned that murder charges were dropped against Wattsel Rembert on Friday.

Rembert was originally accused of shooting a man during an argument at a bus stop on Boulder Highway on Nov.18 of last year.

Police say the victim was sitting at the bus stop when two suspects approached him. The victim and Rembert are described as getting into a verbal dispute before Rembert pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

On Jan.12, Rembert was arrested and booked on charges that include discharging a gun into an occupied structure, damage to a vehicle, carrying a concealed dangerous weapon without a permit, discharging a gun/other weapon where a person might be endangered, and open murder.

The search for Remebert led Metro SWAT officers to an apartment on Nellis and Vegas Valley Drive let to an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 10. Officers were serving a the search warrant for Rembert in the murder investigation from Nov. 2021.

Police say that shortly after 5 a.m., upon entering the apartment, a 19-year-old Isaiah Tyree Williams who was lying on a sofa immediately opened fire at officers.

According to police, he had a handgun and fired 18 rounds during the incident.

Officer Kerry Kubla, 50, was the first officer to enter the apartment and was hit multiple times by the suspect. Kubla fired one round before falling to the ground.

In press conference on Jan. 13, police explained the incident further and detailed how the four other officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect until he was struck and stopped firing at officers.

Kubla was shot in both arms and in the leg and is expected to have a long road to recovery. He was transported to University Medical Center after the shooting and continues his recovery there.

SWAT Officer Clements was also injured in the arm and also taken to UMC and released a few hours after the shooting.

Metro has released a full list of the names of the SWAT officers involved in the shooting and is listed below.

Officer Brice Clements, 36, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2009

Officer Alex Gonzales, 39, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2006

Officer James Rothenburg, 39, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2008

Sgt. Russell Backman, 46, who has been employed with LVMPD since 1999

Officer Kerry Kubla, 50 who has been employed with LVMPD since 2008



It was not determined until after the officer-involved shooting that Williams, was not the suspect they were looking for.

Williams was shot and killed by police, Officer Kerry Kubla, 50, and Officer Brice Clements, 36 were injured in the shooting.

