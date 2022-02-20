Workshop Controller

An airline has been fined for not ensuring passengers complied with England’s coronavirus rules, the aviation regulator has announced.The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Romanian firm Blue Air pleaded guilty to five offences of failing to ensure passengers arriving at Heathrow Airport had completed a passenger locator form (PLF).The carrier also admitted not checking an arriving passenger had the required evidence of a negative pre-departure coronavirus test.It is important that airlines including Blue Air continue to engage with usCAA consumer director Paul SmithBlue Air was fined £40,000 for the six offences at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, west London, on Tuesday, the...
