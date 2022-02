The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across northern UK as 90mph winds are expected to batter parts of the nation next week.The alert is in place from 6pm on Wednesday, 16 February to Thursday, 17 February at 6pm and is set to hit much of Scotland and north England. Following Storm Corrie two weeks ago, the Met Office told The Independent that it is “probable” the gale could be upgraded to Storm Dudley as early as Monday.The forecaster said: “Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and northern Northern Ireland later Wednesday...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO