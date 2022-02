The Mountain Mediation Center is offering another round of Community Conversations that will focus on renting, women in Utah and the housing crisis. For the last 20 years, the Mountain Mediation Center has provided mediation services to help resolve issues in state and small claims court. About four years ago, the center began offering community mediation programs that range from neighborhood disputes and landlord/tenant issues to divorce. The Mediation Center is located in the Christian Center and appointments are required to meet in person and through Zoom.

UTAH STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO