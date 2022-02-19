ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Man U visits Leeds, Bayern out to make amends

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester United can open up a four-point gap in the race for the final Champions League qualification spot by beating fierce rival Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League. Fourth-place Man United is a point ahead of West Ham and...

MATCHDAY: Man U at Atletico in CL; Liverpool plays in EPL

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. The final two first-leg matches in the last 16 see Atletico Madrid host Manchester United and Ajax travel to Benfica. Three of the teams are former European champions - the exception being Atletico, whose title ambitions have been repeatedly thwarted by Cristiano Ronaldo mainly during his time at Real Madrid but also at Juventus. Now at United, Ronaldo is still scoring freely in the competition. He netted in all five of the group-stage games he played. The Champions League is both teams' final hope of major silverware this season, with Atletico's title defense in Spain in tatters and United fighting simply to finish fourth in the English Premier League. Atletico hasn't lost any of its 14 home matches in the knockout stage of the Champions League since 1997. Fuelling Ajax's run of six wins from six in the group stage was Sebastien Haller, who scored in each of the games - only Ronaldo has achieved that before - and is the competition's leading scorer with 10. Benfica is playing in the knockout stage for the first time since 2017 while Ajax is at this stage for just the second time since 2006. The other time was in 2019 when the Dutch team got to the semifinals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Leeds 2-4 Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Manchester United’s nine league goals against Leeds this season is the most they’ve ever scored in a single league campaign against the Whites. This was the fourth time Leeds have conceded more than four goals in a Premier League game this season – no side has done so more often so far this term (also Newcastle and Norwich City).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roy Keane completes U-turn on Man United's Fred after his goal against Leeds, admitting the midfielder HAS 'improved his end-product' since ex-Red Devils skipper said: 'Anyone who thinks he's good enough is living in cuckoo land!'

Roy Keane completed a U-turn on Manchester United midfielder Fred on Sunday after scathing criticism of the Brazilian back in November. Fred came on as a second-half substitute for United against Leeds on Sunday and, with the score deadlocked at 2-2, scored a crucial third with a smart near-post finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE

