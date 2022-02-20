ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anton Forsberg Starting In Net For Senators As They Take On Bruins

By Scott Edwards Jr.
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Anton Forsberg will look to do what Matt Murray did not. The Boston Bruins head to Ottawa to...

NESN

Bruins Acquire Rights To Massachusetts Native In Trade With Coyotes

Michael Callahan may very well get the chance to skate for his hometown team, as the Bruins acquired the rights to the defenseman in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes. Boston on Tuesday announced the team traded its seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft to the Coyotes in exchange for the rights to Callahan, a Franklin, Mass., native who currently plays at Providence College.
NHL
NESN

How Did Nathan MacKinnon Get Away With This Slash On Referee Vs. Bruins?

Avalanche centerman Nathan MacKinnon showcased his frustrations during Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, but the Colorado captain did so not against an opponent but against a NHL referee. The play came right after Charlie Coyle extended the Bruins’ lead to 5-1 four minutes into the third period,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Mailbag: Sweeney’s Future, Trade Deadline, DeBrusk & More

The NHL trade deadline is a month away and you can expect the Boston Bruins to be active. The Bruins will also host the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park and there are questions surrounding some of the players on the current roster. Bruins fans have asked and I will answer some of those questions and more in this latest edition of the Bruins Mailbag for The Hockey Writers.
NHL
Anton Forsberg
NESN

Ford Final Five: Bruins Rout Avalanche 5-1

In what was probably their best win of the season, the Boston Bruins defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-1. David Pastrnak led the way for the Bruins scoring two goals, while Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves. The Bruins will look to continue their momentum when they face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
NHL
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Boston Kicking Tires As Host City Of NBA All-Star Game

Sunday’s 2022 NBA All-Star Game capped a successful weekend in Cleveland for commissioner Adam Silver and the league. It may have also had some local fans wondering when (if ever?) the Boston Celtics will serve as the host team for the league’s midseason event. Well, according to a report from The Boston Globe on Sunday night during the game, it might not be a distant possibility.
NBA
NESN

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames Betting Guide: The Flames are red hot

Jets +1.5 (-140) | Flames -1.5 (+114) Total: Over 6 (-114) | Under 6 (-106) Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames News, Analysis, and Picks. The Winnipeg Jets are 11th...
NHL
NESN

Zdeno Chara Will Tie Chris Chelios For Most Games Played By NHL Defenseman

Zdeno Chara will add another bullet point to his already-impressive NHL résumé Tuesday night. The Islanders blueliner will tie Chris Chelios for most games played by a defenseman with 1,651 when New York takes on the Seattle Kraken. Chara figures to break the record Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
NESN

Maple Leafs Acquire Goaltender Carter Hutton From Coyotes

According to the Toronto Maple Leafs Official Twitter, the team has acquired goaltender Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations. Hutton, who signed a one-year $750,000 deal with Arizona in the offseason, has been sidelined since October 25 with a lower-body injury. He was placed on waivers Sunday by the club before ultimately going unclaimed.
NHL
NESN

Goalie Andrew Hammond Wins First Game Since 2016 With Canadiens

Remember Andrew Hammond? The goaltender is back in the NHL. The Montreal Canadiens got a big lift by “The Hamburgler” on Sunday night as he powered them to a win over the New York Islanders. Hammond earned his first win since April 9, 2016, making 30 saves in...
NHL
NESN

Maple Leafs Defenseman Jake Muzzin Left Game Following Collision

According to the Leafs PR Official Twitter, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin left Monday’s contest against the Montreal Canadiens following a collision and did not return. Muzzin exited late in the second period after colliding with Habs blueliner Chris Wideman. The 33-year-old fell and hit his head on...
NHL
NESN

Celtics Odds: C’s Turn Into Covering Machine When Laying Points On Road

The Boston Celtics are one of the NBA’s best teams at covering spreads on the highway this season. It’s far from a large sample size, but there’s no ignoring the C’s were a moneymaker in the first half when laying points away from TD Garden. Boston boasted the second-best road favorite mark at 10-4 ATS (71%) — a $100 bettor would be up $560 — and only Memphis was better as road chalk.
NBA
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston Played ‘Best Game’ Of Season In Win Vs. Avalanche

Even without Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins played one of their best games of the season Monday against the Colorado Avalanche. Boston concluded Marchand’s six-game suspension with a 3-2-1 record after Monday’s 5-1 win over Colorado. The Avalanche entered the contest with just two regulation losses since Dec....
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Could veteran goalies Braden Holtby, Anton Forsberg be traded?

Two of the four new names on Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff’s trade targets ranking are goaltenders, namely Braden Holtby of the Dallas Stars and Anton Forsberg of the Ottawa Senators. Holtby has had a nice bounce-back campaign in Dallas after being bought out by the Canucks last summer. In his 21 starts this season Holtby has a .912 save percentage and a 2.78 goals against average, strong improvement from his .889/3.67 marks in Vancouver. But his future in Dallas is clouded by the emergence of 23-year-old first-round-pick Jake Oettinger. (As well as the looming presence of Anton Khudobin, the goalie who led the Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, in the AHL.) In an interview with Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic, Stars General Manager Jim Nill noted that Oettinger has “settled in” with the Stars, and LeBrun also ponders the possibility of Dallas dealing a goaltender.
NHL
Boston

6 takeaways as Jayson Tatum plays in All-Star game: Could the event come to Boston?

Tatum scored eight points on Sunday. Prior to the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, a popular question roughly 600 miles east of Cleveland was why Boston never hosts the event. After all, the last time the All-Star Game took place in Boston was 1964 — a historic night most notable because players threatened to strike unless the league’s owners recognized their union. Since, the event has traveled all over the country including multiple appearances in other cities without returning to the home of one of its most successful franchises.
NBA
NESN

Jack Studnicka Move Eliminates Line Option With Brad Marchand Arrival

Given the fact Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy recently threw praise his way, it felt like Boston could have looked to Jack Studnicka to play a complementary forward role in the short term. Studnicka, who had been centering the third line with Erik Haula and Nick Foligno, was assigned to...
NHL
