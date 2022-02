When you've appeared on TV for more than 10 years — like the stars of TLC's Sister Wives — your body is bound to have gone through some changes. Whether it's aging, a style shift, or weight fluctuations, viewers definitely take notice. Janelle Brown has been open about her weight loss journey both on the show and via social media, and Sister Wives stars have been rooting for her the whole way.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 6 HOURS AGO