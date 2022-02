Zoe Sozo Bethel has died eight days after suffering injuries from an undisclosed accident. Family members of Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, announced the news on her Instagram account Sunday, writing: "On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries."

1 DAY AGO