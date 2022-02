In the wake of such a win, it may seem surprising that thoughts turned to a defeat, but Mikel Arteta feels the two are fundamentally connected.The Arsenal manager was discussing the opening-day defeat to Brentford, and how different the team looked to now. The reality was they seemed in disarray.Arteta’s future was even being questioned, especially as that performance continued into the next two games with bad defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City.It was easy to imagine Arsenal imploding.But they didn’t. They actually kept very cool, and dug in. Arteta described the period as a “game changer”, where they showed...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO