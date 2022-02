(CBS4)– A Japanese Internment Camp in Colorado will become a National Historic Site under a bill President Joe Biden is expected to sign. The Granada War Relocation Center, or Camp Amache as it became known to 7,500 Japanese Americans in the 1940s, has been virtually erased from the landscape. (credit: Amache Preservation Society) But Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper along with Congressman Ken Buck and Joe Neguse are making sure it will not be erased from history. Their bill also folds Camp Amache into the National Parks System, making it eligible for funding to help with a restoration that, until now, volunteers...

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO