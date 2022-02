Thiago Alcantara would seem to be a bolt-on option to start for Liverpool in the League Cup final after Jurgen Klopp hooked the Spaniard in the second-half. The Anfield crowd made their appreciation for the Spaniard clear as the playmaker made way for skipper Jordan Henderson, with the Reds 3-0 up at the time of writing.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO