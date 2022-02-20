The Central Park Five

A new partnership aims to turn Central Park into an open-air laboratory for scientists studying the impact of climate change on the city. Over the next three to five years, Central Park Conservancy, Yale School for the Environment and the Natural Areas Conservancy will fund a project to analyze 40 years of meticulously-kept park records. This trove includes the dates of lawn-mowing, when flower buds emerged each spring, and the measurements of the soil and tree canopy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO