Public Safety

The Central Park Five

Cover picture for the articleFilmmakers Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon examine a...

[WATCH] Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Tells How He Spent $8M Settlement

The 1989 Central Park Five case unveiled the underbelly of the NYPD’s questionable investigative strategies, especially when dealing with Black and Brown juveniles. The New York Supreme Court confirmed those illegal tactics, vacating the convictions of all five men, who were teenagers when they were convicted, and gave most of their prime years to the penal system.
Portland Opera to Present Anthony Davis & Richard Wesley’s ‘The Central Park Five’

Portland Opera is set to present “The Central Park Five” starting on March 18, 2022. The opera, composed by Anthony Davis to a libretto by Richard Wesley, will be directed by Nataki Garrett and stars Soltero Donovan as Antron McCray, Aubrey Allicock as Yusef Salaam, Bernardo Holcomb as Kevin Richardson, Nathan Granner as Kharey, Victor Ryan Robertson as Raymond Santana, Johnathan McCullough as The Mask, Ludwig Hannah as Assistant District Attorney district, Sanders Cristinas as Donald Trump, Ibidunni Ojikutu as Antron’s mother.
Drew Barrymore 'felt so great' hitting on a stranger in Central Park

Drew Barrymore "felt so great" after hitting on a stranger in Central Park. The 46-year-old actress was out for a walk in New York City over the weekend when she spotted a "really cute" man and decided to just walk over and shoot her shot. Thank you for reading!. Please...
Central Park to launch an open-air laboratory for studying climate change

A new partnership aims to turn Central Park into an open-air laboratory for scientists studying the impact of climate change on the city. Over the next three to five years, Central Park Conservancy, Yale School for the Environment and the Natural Areas Conservancy will fund a project to analyze 40 years of meticulously-kept park records. This trove includes the dates of lawn-mowing, when flower buds emerged each spring, and the measurements of the soil and tree canopy.
