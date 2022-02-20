Portland Opera is set to present “The Central Park Five” starting on March 18, 2022. The opera, composed by Anthony Davis to a libretto by Richard Wesley, will be directed by Nataki Garrett and stars Soltero Donovan as Antron McCray, Aubrey Allicock as Yusef Salaam, Bernardo Holcomb as Kevin Richardson, Nathan Granner as Kharey, Victor Ryan Robertson as Raymond Santana, Johnathan McCullough as The Mask, Ludwig Hannah as Assistant District Attorney district, Sanders Cristinas as Donald Trump, Ibidunni Ojikutu as Antron’s mother.
