Morehead, KY

Reed Jr. lifts SE Missouri over Morehead St. 92-84

Eric Reed Jr. had 28 points as Southeast Missouri defeated Morehead State 92-84 on Saturday.

Phillip Russell had 15 points and six assists for Southeast Missouri (12-16, 7-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Chris Harris added 12 points. Nygal Russell had 12 points and seven rebounds. Nana Akenten tied a career high with 11 rebounds plus 7 points. Reed made 10 of 11 free throws.

Jaylon Hall scored a season-high 21 points for the Eagles (20-9, 12-4). Johni Broome added 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Ta'lon Cooper had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Eagles. Morehead State defeated Southeast Missouri 74-73 on Jan. 27.

