Chattanooga, TN

Huff leads VMI over Chattanooga 80-75

 3 days ago

Honor Huff scored 22 points as VMI narrowly defeated Chattanooga 80-75 on Saturday.

Trey Bonham added 20 points and six assists for VMI (16-12, 9-7 Southern Conference). Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points

Malachi Smith had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Mocs (22-7, 12-4). David Jean-Baptiste added 18 points. Darius Banks had five assists.

