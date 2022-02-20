ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

500-pound black bear remains at large after breaking in to more than 3 dozen California homes

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqSXY_0eJgkJCD00
Black bear Stock photo of a black bear. a 500-poound black bear’s days are numbered after officials confirmed that he has “lost all fear of people” and broke in to nearly 40 South Lake Tahoe homes in recent months. (ROBERT_WINKLER/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Whether you know him as Yogi, Chunky, Hank the Tank, Jake or Big Guy, a 500-pound black bear’s days are numbered after officials confirmed that he has “lost all fear of people” and broken in to nearly 30 South Lake Tahoe homes in recent months.

The bear has been linked to damage in at least 38 homes in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood during the past seven months and is responsible for dozens of calls to authorities, KGO reported.

In turn, the board of the Tahoe Keys property owners’ association voted Friday night to allow California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife to set traps in their neighborhood to capture the bear and euthanize it, Ann Bryant with the advocacy group Bear League told the TV station.

“We don’t want anybody to get hurt. Nobody wants that. We don’t want the bear to die either. This has to stop,” Bryant said.

Because the bear has become accustomed to humans and appears to consider them a source of easily accessible food, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has labeled it a “severely food-habituated” conflict bear, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the Tahoe Keys bear broke into a home on Friday by squeezing through a small window while searching for food. Police banged on the outside of the home until he reemerged and left.

Read the complete Los Angeles Times report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

10-year-old recorded in the bathroom at Texas Golden Corral restaurant

EL PASO, Texas — Police in El Paso, Texas, are warning parents to be alert after a child was filmed inside the bathroom of a restaurant. In a news release, officers said the 10-year-old was using the bathroom when they saw someone “holding a cellphone and recording the child from underneath the stall.” Police said the incident happened Saturday and warned parents to watch their children at all times.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

US Navy: 4 die in Hawaii crash of contractor's helicopter

HONOLULU — (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday four people have died in the crash of a contractor’s helicopter on the Hawaii island of Kauai. The Pacific Missile Range Facility said the aircraft crashed on the north side of the installation shortly after 10 a.m. There were no survivors. The names of those killed were not yet available, it said.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
75K+
Followers
93K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy