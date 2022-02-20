ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charley Taylor, Hall of Famer and Washington WR, Dies at 80

 3 days ago
Malcolm Emmons/USA TODAY NETWORK

Hall of Fame wide receiver Charley Taylor died on Saturday at 80 years old, the Washington Commanders announced.

The star wide receiver and running back was selected No. 3 in the 1964 draft and spent 14 years of his professional career with the franchise. He led Washington to its first Super Bowl appearance.

The owners of the team released a statement about Taylor's death.

“He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach,” Dan and Tanya Snyder said, in part. “Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Patricia and the entire Taylor family during this time.”

Taylor served as a running back and defensive end for Arizona State, tallying nearly 2,000 total yards and 25 touchdowns during his collegiate career. He went on to be an eight-time Pro Bowler, snagging a First Team All-Pro selection in 1967. He retired as the league's all-time leader in receptions.

It was not until 1984 when Taylor was added to the Hall of Fame.

