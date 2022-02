Shail Iyer’s lamp design takes on modern minimalism, with a simple and multifunctional light fixture. Spending more time working from home in our home offices is turning many of us to minimalism. We’re all sick of the clutter. While true minimalism is difficult to integrate and embody in the day-to-day, contemporary, hybrid takes on the movement make the overall look of minimalism feel a little more accessible. Known for simplicity and function, modern minimalism is all about taking up as little space as possible, while doing big jobs. Taking his swing at it, industrial designer and 3D product visualizer Shail Iyer tried his take on modern minimalism with a new lamp design.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO