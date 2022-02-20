ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pride scores 1,000th career point in 105-93 win over FDU

By Taylor Begley
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Charles Pride scored his 1,000th career point in Bryant’s 105-93 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday. It is the first time in Jared Grasso’s tenure as head coach that the Bulldogs beat the Knights.

“He took a chance on us when we were coming off a to win season when I took over here and believed in kind of our vision for what we’re trying to do. And I’m indebted to him for that. He’s a really special kid, one of my favorite I’ve ever coached and I couldn’t sing his praises any higher because he’s just a special elite young man,” Grasso said of Pride.

“It makes me proud, you know, coming in here. The program wasn’t the way it is, and I feel like we’ve changed the culture,” said the junior guard. “I’m very proud of it. But we’ve just got to keep going, keep pushing.”

Peter Kiss led the Bulldogs with 30 points. It’s his eighth-straight game with over 25 points. In the past 10 years, Trae Young is the only player with more consecutive games of 25-plus points. Pride added 24 points for Bryant

The Bulldogs are second in the NEC with just two games left in the regular season, which includes a meeting with Wagner for the top seed next Saturday.

