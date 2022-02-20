ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren small businesses celebrate Black History Month

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnNnB_0eJgi1Jy00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, several entrepreneurs in Warren celebrated Black History Month with the African Market.

At Brite Energy Labs, black-owned businesses showed off their products and designs.

Local program helps homeless youth

There was food and live music.

Organizers said these kinds of events are important for small businesses to be more recognizable, and small businesses mean more jobs upstream for their suppliers.

“It’s really what’s on the bottom that holds up the rest, micro and small businesses is what drives your mid-size and large businesses because business needs business to survive. All of these people had to buy materials off of other businesses,” said Ozone Business Gallery president Deborah Blakely.

Ozone Business Gallery’s mission is to eradicate poverty by helping people with their startups.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Society
Warren, OH
Sports
Warren, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
City
Warren, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#Poverty#Racial Injustice#Racism#African#Brite Energy Labs#Ozone Business Gallery#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Jobs
WKBN

Struthers police look to expand department

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Struthers police is looking to expand their department. Right now, they are looking to add at least one, maybe two patrolmen to the force. “So there’s some things that we’ve been working with the police department and Chief Roddy to add some traffic cars and maybe some warrant services to just do […]
STRUTHERS, OH
WKBN

Hersheypark announces two new Jolly Rancher attractions for summer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced on Tuesday that two new Jolly Rancher attraction experiences are coming to the Hersheypark Skyline this summer. The Jolly Rancher Remix coaster is described as a “first-of-its-kind reimagined coaster for the senses.” Hershey says it’ll be limited to those over 48-inches and take visitors through a flavor tunnel and […]
HERSHEY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy