Environment

Forecast: Cool start Sunday

By Jason Adams
ABC Action News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a cool start to your Sunday morning with temps...

www.abcactionnews.com

MyWabashValley.com

Dry and cool conditions to start the work week off

Temps were cold this weekend but they are rebounding a little Monday, we will still be below average. A major warm will take place Tuesday through Thursday. It will definitely feel like spring out there much of the work week. The next chance of precipitation is going to come Thursday...
WBTW News13

Sunday cool down to follow Saturday’s warmth

Happy Saturday my friends! With a good deal of sun again today, the beaches will approach the upper 60s, with our inland communities reaching the low 70s. Changes are coming though for tomorrow. A weak cold front will drop through the region on Sunday, bringing us mainly cloudy skies, a few rain showers here and […]
ABC Action News

Forecast: Record warmth likely today

Mostly sunny and warm. Record-high temps in the mid 80s. Slightly cooler Friday with more clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Highs Friday around 80.
ABC Action News

Forecast: Warm, sunny & dry

Mostly sunny and warm today with highs in the low to mid-80s. The sea breeze will keep beaches in the mid-70s. Look for warm weather with no rain to last through the entire week.
WSLS

Cool again Sunday, but our next warm-up is not far away!

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with chilly sunshine, along with gusty westerly winds. The peak gust was felt in Rugby, where the wind reached 52 miles per hour at one point!. We will take the strong winds out of the forecast for your Sunday, but the cool...
WJCL

More clouds for Sunday before another cool down for Valentine's Day

More clouds are on the way to greet us Sunday morning. A few isolated showers are possible overnight into early Sunday morning, but should dry out by the afternoon. Highs will stay mild in the mid-60 with winds picking up through the afternoon. Cooler air arrives by Valentine's Day! If...
WBTV

First Alert: Mild start to the weekend before dramatic cool-down Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you liked Thursday’s weather, you’ll love it today!. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today and Saturday along with gusty afternoon breezes and mild temperatures in the upper 60s. In between, partly cloudy skies are forecast tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying chilly Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday started on a frigid note around the metro with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills dropping below zero. Sunshine and a south breeze tried to warm us up this afternoon, temperatures jumping back to around 30 downtown, with mid-30s on the west side of town. That south breeze will keep temperatures steady in the mid to upper 20s this evening, but another cold front arrives after Midnight with gusty north winds returning. A spotty flurry is possible, but no notable snow is expected. Temperatures fall back off into the low teens by morning, with wind chills in the single digits.
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Unseasonably warm Friday; Big cool down Saturday

Expect an unusually warm afternoon today with temperatures taking a tumble tonight into the weekend. This afternoon will be unseasonably warm as temperatures climb to near 70°! Highs will be in the upper 60s for most all of the midstate with a mix of sun and clouds. Then, tonight, a cold front sweeps through, dropping temperatures back down to the 30s overnight.
WVNT-TV

Flurries to start our Sunday with sunshine for the afternoon

Sunday, as a coastal low forms to our east, snow showers are possible along the remnants of our front from the day before. Northwest winds 5-10mph usher in colder air with highs only in the low 30s. Slick travel is expected in the early morning and later evening hours due to icing. Another gloomy day with mostly cloudy skies save the eastern mountains who will see another trace to 1″ of snow.
WESH

Cool start to comfortable Tuesday, rain just ahead

Much of the day remains sunny & dry. We'll be watching for a few showers along our coast this PM. The warm up begins today! Highs reach the 70s this afternoon. Today will also feature sun & clouds, and windy conditions. The threat for rain is low over the next...
ABC Action News

Forecast: Big warm up begins Presidents Day

The heat we've been talking about all weekend long arrives Monday. Temps will reach the mid 80s inland, and reach near record levels in the upper 80s much of the week. Coastal temps will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s.
KOMU

Forecast: Rain chances Friday morning and a big weekend cool-down

Colder weather looms for Missouri over the coming weekend and we may even see a rain chance tonight through Friday morning. Back to today, Thursday will be a cooler, but quiet day with lots of sunshine and calmer winds. WATCH for patchy black ice on roads as morning temps fell below freezing, causing melted snow on roads to RE-FREEZE. This problem should end by 9am.
