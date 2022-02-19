Forecast: Cool start Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday started on a frigid note around the metro with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills dropping below zero. Sunshine and a south breeze tried to warm us up this afternoon, temperatures jumping back to around 30 downtown, with mid-30s on the west side of town. That south breeze will keep temperatures steady in the mid to upper 20s this evening, but another cold front arrives after Midnight with gusty north winds returning. A spotty flurry is possible, but no notable snow is expected. Temperatures fall back off into the low teens by morning, with wind chills in the single digits.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO