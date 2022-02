“You can’t police your way out of an epidemic. We can’t just arrest people and think the drug use problem in America is going to go away. It’s important getting the word out about youth being recruited into the drug trade. If we hit the parents and the teachers, if we can get to the school-aged kids, that’s very important.” Greg Mallard, interim special agent in charge of the DEA Field Office in El Paso

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO