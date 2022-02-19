LeBron James reveals his plan for his final season in NBA

LeBron James broke into the NBA as a teenager -- now he's confirmed that he plans to be a teammate of one of his children in his final days in the league.

The basketball legend has gone on the record as saying he will play his last season in the NBA alongside his son Bronny James, who is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

LeBron, 37, told The Athletic that he plans to play on whichever team his son is playing.

"My last year will be played with my son," James said. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

The comments came when LeBron was asked about the possibility of returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers for what would be a third stint in his home state. LeBron didn't rule out the possibility, but said his primary goal was to suit up alongside his son.

As a high school junior, Bronny is two years away from draft eligibility, in 2024. His father's contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expires after next season, 2022-23, potentially leaving LeBron in limbo for one season until his son is on an NBA roster.

Of course, LeBron could always negotiate an additional one-year extension with the Lakers, or he could work out a one-year deal with another team after next season, then sign a separate one-year deal with whichever team nabs his son.

There's also the possibility that the NBA could amend its age requirement for draft eligibility, which might allow Bronny to make the jump directly to the NBA, just as his father did. However, there's nothing indicating such a move is in the offing.

LeBron will turn 40 in what he says will be his final season. He was a gawky 18-year-old out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, when he debuted for the Cavs way back in October 2003. Bronny, LeBron's first child with wife Savannah James, was born the following year, in October 2004. Now 17, Bronny is listed at 6'3" and 180 pounds on his ESPN recruiting profile page .

The prospect of the Jameses playing alongside each other has been speculated for some time, perhaps most notably when the idea was floated by NBA insider Shams Charania in December 2020.

