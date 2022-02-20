ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th Moderna booster shot will be needed

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — Moderna’s CEO said that people may need a fourth COVID-19 shot.

The efficacy of boosters will decline, and the company believes that it will be needed by the fall for protection through the winter.

U.S. health officials said that it is too early to tell if a fourth shot is needed.

Moderna also began clinical trails for a booster specifically for omicron last month. It has produced mixed results.

MSNBC

Booster shot key cutting Omicron death risk

Evidence shows that a third vaccine shot cut the risk of dying from Covid-19 by 95%. Yet as the CDC joins states in changing masking guidelines, the pace of getting people in the U.S. their booster shots is at an all-time low. Former Biden Covid adviser Andy Slavitt joins Mehdi to discuss where we’re at in the pandemic and why it’s not over yet.Feb. 17, 2022.
HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Report: FDA considering authorization of second booster shot

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering the authorization of a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine sometime this fall, the Wall Street Journal is reporting, citing sources familiar with the matter. The agency is considering a second booster shot of the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.
HEALTH
