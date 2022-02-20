4th Moderna booster shot will be needed

(WTVO) — Moderna’s CEO said that people may need a fourth COVID-19 shot.

The efficacy of boosters will decline, and the company believes that it will be needed by the fall for protection through the winter.

U.S. health officials said that it is too early to tell if a fourth shot is needed.

Moderna also began clinical trails for a booster specifically for omicron last month. It has produced mixed results.

