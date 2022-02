Rafael Nadal made a winning return to the court with a straight-sets victory in Mexico in his first match since claiming his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open.Nadal defeated American Denis Kudla 6-3 6-2 in the first round of the Mexican Open in Acapulco, bringing his winning streak to 11 – the equal best start to an ATP Tour during his career.It was a comfortable triumph for the three-time Acapulco champion, as Kudla struggled to keep up and ended the match without a break point.“It has been a positive start, a good victory in straight sets. That’s always very positive...

